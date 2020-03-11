'I lost so much of my hair in minutes'

Video

Elen was enjoying a normal day until she noticed her hair falling out in the shower.

She was diagnosed with alopecia areata at 14 and said she felt "deteriorated" by the condition which means you lose your hair.

Now the 16-year-old, from Morfa Nefyn, in Gwynedd says the experience has given her a "new perspective on life".

Here's her story.

