'River litter left by flooding is unbelievable'

Flooding after Storm Dennis: Trail of river litter left behind
A major clean-up is needed to clear river pollution caused by Storm Dennis-related flooding, an action group has said.
Wet wipes, sanitary products and a large metal drum are among items clogging up the banks of the River Taff.
Cardiff Rivers Group said wildlife had been affected and called for action.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it was having to prioritise checking flood defences and clearing blockages.
"I've never seen it this bad," said Dave King, of Cardiff Rivers Group. "It's unbelievable".
12 Mar 2020
