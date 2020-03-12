Media player
Sully: Tidal surge brings coastal flooding
Footage shows waves coming over a sea wall as spring high tides combined with stormy seas to bring flooding to parts of Wales' coastline.
Kelly Keating captured this footage of waves coming over the wall at Sully, Vale of Glamorgan.
Elsewhere, two people and a pet were rescued from a Carmarthenshire chalet and properties in Monmouthshire were flooded as the tidal River Wye burst its banks.
12 Mar 2020
