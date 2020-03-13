Pupils concerned over coronavirus impact on exams
As school and colleges in Wales remain open through the coronavirus outbreak, there are concerns about its impact on exams.

One head teacher said she was making sure online resources were available for pupils to learn at home.

Exams watchdog Qualifications Wales said those sitting GCSEs and A-levels should keep working towards them.

Here are the views of school pupils.

