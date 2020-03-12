Media player
Diego the baby baboon that took Welsh rescuers by surprise
When Marie Carmen and three other baboons were rescued from an abandoned Spanish zoo last May, little did staff at a sanctuary know she had a secret.
She was pregnant and, four months after arriving at the Wales Ape and Monkey Sanctuary in Powys, she gave birth to little Diego.
Now six months old, Diego is "flourishing", according to staff.
12 Mar 2020
