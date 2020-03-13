Video

Air accident investigators have revealed how a catalogue of errors led to the crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

The Piper Malibu plane carrying the 28-year-old striker from Nantes, France to his new club Cardiff City crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019.

His body was later recovered from the wreckage, while the remains of the pilot David Ibbotson have never been found.

In its findings, the Air Accident Investigation Branch said the pilot was not qualified to fly the plane at night - or on a commercial basis.