A man with total kidney failure wants people to donate organs while they are still alive.

Rob Wilkinson, from Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, said a kidney from a dead person may only last 10 years, but an organ from a living person could last longer.

The 33-year-old said he has a "life-sapping" condition and is on the waiting list for a transplant.

Humans can live with only one kidney, but removing one involves major surgery and carries risks of complications.