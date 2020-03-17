'Everyone is a little subdued'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus quietens Wales' busiest streets

The British public has been asked to reduce social contact, with the strongest warnings for the most vulnerable.

These measures include asking people to work from home if they can, and avoid non-essential interactions.

It's left streets across Wales unusually quiet.

  • 17 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Coronavirus: 'We should be hanging out less'