Singing through the coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus: Singing to raise spirits during isolation
People who are self isolating in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus are being encouraged to sing.
Catrin Angharad Jones started Cor-ona, a social media group where people can post videos of themselves singing.
Cor is the Welsh word for choir.
Videos are flying in.
19 Mar 2020
