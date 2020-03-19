Call that art? Peter Kettle makes work from litter
Plastics on the Himalayas: Artist's work highlights pollution

After a trip to the Himalayas artist Peter Kettle began creating works from litter he found there.

The painter, who is originally from Carmarthenshire and who studied art in Cardiff, collected discarded wrappers, plastic bags and bits of old tent.

He hopes the work will highlight the problem of pollution worldwide.

"We want to inspire in some ways to reuse and recycle," Mr Kettle said.

