'Hundreds in remote areas can't get prescriptions'

Video

A woman with a heart condition has been unable to get her vital medication because of the coronavirus.

Sue Lane, in her seventies, has been in self-isolation with husband Peter for 10 days in Llanbrynmair, Powys.

Her nearest pharmacy is 12 miles away in Machynlleth and it does not do deliveries.

The Welsh Government has been meeting representatives of chemists to discuss getting repeat prescriptions to those who are self-isolating.