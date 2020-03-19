'How do I do home schooling while home working?'
Coronavirus: Parents voice concerns after schools closures

It is possible schools in Wales will not reopen until September, the education minister has said.

On Wednesday, Kirsty Williams announced all schools in the country will close by Friday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Parents have broadly agreed with the decision but said they faced an "anxious and challenging" time.

Those at Glasllwch Primary School in Newport spoke of their concerns, including about childcare and home schooling.

