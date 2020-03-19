The singing conductor helping to lift spirits

Video

Rail passengers in south Wales had no idea their train ticket also booked a unique concert.

Chris Edwards, known locally as "the singing conductor", came up with his own song to help put a smile on the faces of his passengers during the coronavirus outbreak.

To the tune of Band Aid's 1984 hit Feed the World, Chris's version is called "Beat the Bug".

He urges people to follow medical advice and help others, with the words: "We must be community in these testing times."