How to remain active and healthy at home

Video

If you are self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak, odds are your lifestyle has become somewhat more sedentary.

So what else can you do to keep fit and healthy while heeding the new advice about staying at home?

A personal trainer from Cardiff has offered a few tips for short workouts while you are at home and might be unable to leave the house.

"During these uncertain times and the possibility of you having to self-isolate, I wanted to give you a few hints and tips on how you can remain active and healthy at home," said Rae Carpenter, owner of Live Fit.