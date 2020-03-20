Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Care home plays life-size Hungry Hungry Hippos
Staff and residents at a Welsh care home have found a novel way to get through the coronavirus outbreak - by playing a life-size version of the game Hungry Hungry Hippos.
The residents at the Bryn Celyn Care Home, in Maesteg, near Bridgend, were given an upside-down basket on a stick and were pushed around by staff while attempting to catch as many balls as possible.
20 Mar 2020
