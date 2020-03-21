Virtual pub 'spreads smiles' during virus lock-in

Video

As pubs, clubs and meeting places have been forced to close with the outbreak of coronavirus, people are turning to new ways to keep their social life busy.

David Chriswick from Swansea has gone a step further and opened his own online pub from his new home in Chicago, in the United States.

With quiz nights, live music and a virtual landlady called Anne, he has already built an international clientele.

David is hoping the social space will help people cut off by the spread of coronavirus beat the feelings of loneliness and isolation.