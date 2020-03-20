'Everybody will get their bread'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bakery assures shoppers there will be no bread shortage

Bakers have insisted shoppers do not need to stockpile bread as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Director Jonathan Brace said staff at his Crumlin-based company had "stepped up to the plate" to face the challenge of increased demand.

"There will not be a problem, everybody will get their bread," he said.

"We'll keep increasing the supply until it gets to a point the shelves look as normal."

  • 20 Mar 2020
Go to next video: ‘I’m feeling ill, do I have coronavirus?’