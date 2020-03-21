Streets quiet but parks busy

Media player
Coronavirus: Cardiff sees quiet streets but busy parks
With pubs, restaurants and cafes closed and many shops deciding not to open, Cardiff's main shopping streets were quiet on Saturday.
It was busier in the city's parks however, and even at the peak of Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.
21 Mar 2020
