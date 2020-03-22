Media player
Coronavirus: Forced isolation warning if travel advice ignored
Mark Drakeford has said he will not hesitate to use powers to force people not to travel or gather socially if advice is ignored.
The first minister was speaking following a weekend where crowds have gathered a tourist hot spots in the sunny weather.
People have been advised to only travel if essential and to social distance from each other.
There have also been calls for holiday parks to close.
22 Mar 2020
