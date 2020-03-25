Media player
Coronavirus: 'I don't know how we are going to cope'
A woman whose son attends a special needs school says she does not know "how we are going to cope" after his school was closed due to coronavirus.
Rhian Keenan's son Tristan, aged eight, has complex learning needs including Autism, ADHD, speech and language needs and sensory processing challenges.
Although she is considered a key worker, meaning Tristan is allowed to attend school for childcare purposes, Ms Keenan said her son could not cope outside of his special needs setting.
"I just feel really alone," Ms Keenan said.
25 Mar 2020
