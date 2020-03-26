A dad's coronavirus white lie

Media player
Coronavirus: Why this self-isolating dad told his daughter he was in Africa
Conservationist Julian Bayliss is self-isolating in north Wales after possibly being exposed to coronavirus in Africa.
Dr Bayliss has a small daughter and has chosen not to return to his home but instead to rough it - and spend the time in a nearby field.
He spoke to the BBC's Jonah Fisher.
26 Mar 2020
