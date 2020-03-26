'Coronavirus has added anxiety to my pregnancy'

Media player
Coronavirus and pregnancy: 'Outbreak added more anxiety'
The coronavirus outbreak has left many people feeling trapped in their homes - but for pregnant women the situation has been particularly tough.
Expectant mothers have been isolated from their antenatal support and their loved ones.
The Royal College of Midwives in Wales says services are "under strain" and women may face "lessened choice" on birthing options.
Elin Edwards, 35, from Cardiff, says coronavirus has added anxiety to her pregnancy.
26 Mar 2020
