Coronavirus: Wales from the air - and eerily deserted
As many of us follow government advice to stay at home, our towns, cities and major road networks look very different.
Here is an aerial view of how some familiar landmarks are looking in these unusual times.
As well as a nearly empty M4, even the hospitals are looking much quieter.
01 Apr 2020
