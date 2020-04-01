Video

After 70 years of marriage Ernest and Eileen Roberts are not to letting the coronavirus outbreak ruin their celebration of their life together.

The couple, both 95, of Cadole, Flintshire, were married in 1950, before a week’s honeymoon in Rhyl.

Plans for a family celebration have been scuppered but they say they have been delighted with cards and phone calls.

The pair have been waving to many of their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren through the window.

“We are very pleased and very proud about reaching this anniversary,” said Mr Roberts, who served with the Royal Signals in Italy during World War Two.

“The wedding day was quite a long way back but it’s gone quite quickly.”