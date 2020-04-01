'All hands on deck' at Wales' largest hospital

Video

Hundreds of doctors and nurses in Cardiff are being trained to treat patients with coronavirus in a simulation ward, as Wales' biggest hospital prepares for more cases.

Staff from across the University Hospital of Wales are using dummies to get ready for patients with respiratory symptoms.

Prof Ben Hope-Gill said it was "going to be a case of all hands on deck".

Behind the scenes cleaners and catering staff are working round the clock to keep the hospital moving during the crisis.