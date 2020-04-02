Thousands of extra beds to ease pressure
Coronavirus: Stadiums and sports centres become field hospitals

Thousands of extra beds have been set up in Wales for coronavirus patients to help ease the pressure on NHS hospital wards.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Venue Cymru in Llandudno, Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets and Bluestone National Park resort near Narberth are just some of the locations that have been converted.

