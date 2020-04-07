Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'It's OK to struggle, everyone's struggling'
Brooke felt anxious reading about the coronavirus outbreak on social media, so the 17-year-old started a book club to stay connected.
Brooke, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, finished school before being able to complete her GCSEs and wants other youngsters to be able to talk about the challenges they face.
Thousands of children are currently being home schooled amid tight restrictions on people's movement.
"I think it is a difficult time and it's OK if you're struggling, because everyone's struggling," she said.
07 Apr 2020
