Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How easy is it to cut your own hair?
It's a situation many people are facing - do you let your hair grow during the coronavirus lockdown or attempt to cut it yourself?
Edward Rees, a hairdresser from Carmarthenshire, has started offering online tutorials after seeing some disasters.
So, how easy is it to cut your own hair? BBC Wales reporter Nick Palit got his clippers out to have a go.
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window