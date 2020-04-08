How easy is it to cut your own hair?
Video

Coronavirus: How easy is it to cut your own hair?

It's a situation many people are facing - do you let your hair grow during the coronavirus lockdown or attempt to cut it yourself?

Edward Rees, a hairdresser from Carmarthenshire, has started offering online tutorials after seeing some disasters.

So, how easy is it to cut your own hair? BBC Wales reporter Nick Palit got his clippers out to have a go.

