Coronavirus: Principality Stadium turned into Wales' biggest hospital

BBC Wales has been granted a first look inside Wales' biggest hospital.

The Principality Stadium in Cardiff is being turned into a 2,000-bed hospital, with 300 of those expected to be open by Sunday.

It will be used for recovering coronavirus patients, and those nearing the end of their life.

  • 09 Apr 2020
