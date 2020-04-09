Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Clapping across Wales for NHS key workers
Communities across Wales have taken to their doorsteps and windows for the third consecutive Thursday to applaud NHS key workers across the country.
Police officers and firefighters stood in front of their squad cars and fire engines to join in the applause.
Meanwhile, several people did a little more than clap, bringing singing, drums and trumpets out in force.
There was even an appearance from "Batman", who clapped on the doorstep of his Batcave somewhere in Torfaen.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window