Coronavirus: Siblings urge people to 'wake up' after dad's death
The family of a Newport man who died after contracting coronavirus have said the public have "got to wake up" in order to stop more people dying.
Jon Barry Davies had been given two weeks to live a month before his death, but his children Owain and Rachel said he was getting "better and better" before he was diagnosed with coronavirus.
Ms Davies said: "It just shows how quickly it can take you".
Mr Davies added: "We didn't have a change to say 'ta-ra' to him either, which was very obviously really hard for all of us."
11 Apr 2020
