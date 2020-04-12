Video

Students from across Wales who have stayed in their university accommodation during the coronavirus pandemic have explained how they are coping with being away from their families.

Jia Wei Lee, who attends the University of South Wales but is originally from Malaysia, has been sharing tips on Facebook on activities such as baking.

She said she wanted people to be able to connect with other people during isolation.

Meanwhile, Andrea Gaini, from Florence in Italy, said it was difficult to not be able to go home during the lockdown.