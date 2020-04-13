Media player
Coronavirus: St John Ambulance staff join 'largest operation'
Members of St John Ambulance in Wales have been volunteering to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some, like Teresa Easter, are volunteering their time to deep clean ambulances which are used to transport Covid-19 patients.
She said it takes three people about three hours to clean each ambulance.
James Shaughnessy, the director of operations at St John Cymru Wales, said it was the charity's "largest ever operation".
13 Apr 2020
