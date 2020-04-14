'It's more fun than normal school'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Schools open over Easter for children of key workers
Some schools are remaining open over what should be the Easter holidays to provide childcare for children of key workers.
Annie James, deputy headteacher of Llanishen Fach Primary School in Cardiff, says it has been "very different" with the emphasis on childcare rather than traditional schooling.
The school is one of Cardiff's largest "hubs", acting as a safe environment for children from six neighbouring schools.
And some of the pupils seem to be enjoying the experience, describing it as "more fun than normal school".
14 Apr 2020
