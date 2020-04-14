'Glorious' doorstep singing to thank NHS workers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Welsh national anthem sung to thank NHS
People from across Wales have been singing on their doorsteps to pay tribute to those keeping the nation going during the pandemic.
From professional singers to children in Welsh rugby shirts, they sang the Welsh national anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, in support of NHS staff, carers and other key workers.
Sing for Wales described the celebration at 20:00 BST on Easter Monday as "glorious".
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window