'Glorious' doorstep singing to thank NHS workers
Coronavirus: Welsh national anthem sung to thank NHS

People from across Wales have been singing on their doorsteps to pay tribute to those keeping the nation going during the pandemic.

From professional singers to children in Welsh rugby shirts, they sang the Welsh national anthem Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, in support of NHS staff, carers and other key workers.

Sing for Wales described the celebration at 20:00 BST on Easter Monday as "glorious".

  • 14 Apr 2020
