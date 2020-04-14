First look inside the Principality field hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Principality Stadium field hospital gathers pace

The first images have emerged of the Dragon's Heart Hospital - a field hospital created in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

It is the second largest such facility created in the UK to help tackle coronavirus, behind the Nightingale Hospital in London.

Some 300 beds have been made available this week with CT scanners and X-ray machines also to be fitted.

About 2,000 beds will be available by the time it is fully operational.

  • 14 Apr 2020
Go to next video: The kids going to school during the Easter holidays