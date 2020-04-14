Just 16 days to kit out new field hospital

Media player
Bangor sports centre turned into field hospital
It would normally take 16 months to kit out a 250-bed hospital.
But this field hospital being created inside a sports centre in Bangor, Gwynedd, will be ready in just 16 days.
The logistical challenge is well under way for project managers at Betsi Cadwaladr health board.
And it is just one of three conversions taking place in the region, to deal with patients recovering from coronavirus.
14 Apr 2020
