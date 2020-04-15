Media player
Coronavirus: Toby, 10, thanks NHS in 100 pictures
Ten-year-old Toby, from Rossett, Wrexham county, has set himself a challenge - to thank the NHS for fighting coronavirus, in 100 pictures.
He is creating different works of art and designs to show his appreciation, during his time at home.
15 Apr 2020
