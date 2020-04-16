Covid patient clapped as he leaveS ICU
Video

Coronavirus: Patient Jeff Cope clapped leaving intensive care

Staff at Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil clapped as a coronavirus patient left their intensive care unit.

Jeff Cope, 60, was admitted on 3 April after presenting with Covid-19 symptoms and was ventilated five days later.

On Thursday he was transferred back to a ward to continue his recovery.

