91 laps on 91st birthday for farmer

Coronavirus: 91 laps on 91st birthday for fund-raising farmer
A farmer has spent his 91st birthday raising thousands of pounds for NHS charities by walking around the perimeter of his bungalow in Ceredigion.
Rhythwyn Evans was inspired by Capt Tom Moore - nearly nine years his senior - after he caught the public's imagination with his own walking challenge and raised more than £20m to date.
Mr Evans got up early to start his challenge - and was cheered home, at a safe distance, by his neighbours in Silian near Lampeter.
18 Apr 2020
