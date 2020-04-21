Video

Trying to study during lockdown towards a better future, Abi does not have a desk and is working on her bed.

The 17-year-old, who lives with her foster family in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, struggled in school and, after starting a course in college, she was referred to Learning 4 Life.

She is one of a number of young people being tutored remotely, on the course run by youth homeless charity Llamau.

Not all the young people are homeless but some have a history of substance misuse, mental health problems, behavioural disorders or have been in trouble with the police.

"My tutors are always there for me when I need support or help or just need someone to talk to about life," she said.