Funeral director 'uncertain about PPE supply'

A funeral director has said he may have to refuse to collect bodies because "we don't know how long our PPE is going to last".

Gareth Jenkins, who runs Baglan Funeral Home in Neath Port Talbot, said he and his staff rely on PPE sourced and made by his sister due to a shortage.

They have even resorted to placing plastic overshoes over their head.

The Welsh Government said it was aware of the issues around PPE.