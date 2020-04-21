Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Doctor 'really glad' to be back in Wales
A senior intensive care consultant who was stranded in India has said he is "really glad" to get home to Wales to treat patients struck by coronavirus.
Dr Venkat Sundaram, the clinical lead for intensive care at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, flew to India several weeks ago to visit his sick father who has since died.
The coronavirus pandemic left him unable to find a flight home.
After a campaign by his colleagues, Dr Sundaram has been reunited with his wife and children.
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window