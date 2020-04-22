'If we stopped to think, we wouldn't get out of bed'

Video

A mother who lost her son in a car crash earlier this year has described the "cruel" pain of losing her father as well, weeks later, with Covid-19.

John Griffiths, 78, died after testing positive for coronavirus, just months after losing his "close" grandson Rhun, himself a father-of-two, in a crash.

"We've buried two people in a little over nine weeks," said Linda Jones.

"It is cruel and I don't know how we cope. If we stopped to think about it, I don't think we'd get out of bed."