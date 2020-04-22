'Intermittent internet is so frustrating'

Video

Residents of a rural village claim life is "abysmal" due to poor broadband speeds.

Speeds of 1MB or less are typical in Pandy, Wrexham, in the Ceiriog Valley, and villagers say they have limited mobile phone signal and no 4G.

Resident Alison Bendall said her internet was "intermittent", adding it was "so frustrating".

The Welsh Government said £200m had been spent and called on Westminster to do more.

The UK government said it was "vital" all areas of Wales had connectivity and said £5bn had been allocated to the rollout of gigabit-capable broadband to the hardest-to-reach areas.