Survivor 'very emotional' to leave hospital

Coronavirus: Ysbyty Gwynedd survivor 'very emotional'
A man who became the first person with coronavirus to be discharged from the intensive care ward at Ysbyty Gwynedd has said he was "very, very emotional".
Taxi driver Brian Davies, 69, from Holyhead, was clapped and cheered by staff at the hospital in Bangor as he left on Monday after three weeks of treatment.
"All the neighbours came out and cheered me, wishing me well. I was very, very emotional," he said.
22 Apr 2020
