Making of Captain Tom art captured in time-lapse

A painting of war veteran Captain Tom Moore by a kitchen designer is to be raffled to raise money for NHS charities.

Jonathan Morgan, 35, from Merthyr Tydfil, painted the artwork after he was furloughed by his employer as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Capt Tom, 99, raised more than £28m for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Mr Morgan, who said he felt inspired by Capt Tom's achievement, created the artwork over 10 hours - with some of the process captured in a time-lapse video.