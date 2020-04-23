Media player
Coronavirus: Wales applauds key workers for fifth straight week
People across Wales have been paying tribute to NHS staff and other key workers by applauding for the fifth week in a row.
Once more streets up and down the country were filled with the sound of clapping, banging pans and, in some cases, live music.
Public buildings were turned blue and emergency services workers flashed their lights in what has become a customary tribute to frontline workers battling coronavirus.
23 Apr 2020
