Coronavirus: 'What are they doing? Why were they shouting?'
Little Dexter wasn't impressed at being woken up on Thursday evening, peering out of his curtain to see what was going on.
"What are they doing? Why are they clapping?" he asked.
Gemma and James Hilton then captured his sister Penelope explaining about Clap for Carers.
24 Apr 2020
