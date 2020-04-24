Performer weaves his magic for kids in lockdown
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Wrexham magician adapts business to lockdown life

A magician who saw his livelihood vanish overnight when social distancing measures were introduced has started performing interactive shows online.

Andrew Green, from Rhosddu in Wrexham, usually entertains crowds at weddings, birthdays and corporate events.

Now he is entertained children and their parents using video conferencing technology.

And he plans to continue the virtual shows once lockdown has ended.

  • 24 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Making of Captain Tom art captured in time-lapse